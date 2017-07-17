So You Want to Be a Doctor summer camp (Middle School)

So You Want to Be a Doctor (July 17-21)

Explore medical careers and research in this exciting camp that will travel throughout Roanoke and beyond. Visit with medical professionals and engage in hands-on activities to discover what their days are like. We will visit VT Medical School, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, VTCRI, and more. (Food is not provided, so be sure to send a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle with your Doctor-in-training each day.) Click here to register for So You Want to Be a Doctor.

New this summer: Tired of packing lunches? Let us do it for you! For a small additional fee, the museum will provide a lunch and snacks for your camper.

Before and After Camp Care

Before camp care (beginning at 8am each day) and after camp care (ending at 5pm each day) may be added to any session for an additional fee:

Before Camp Care: $30 per week

After Camp Care: $30 per week

Before and After Camp Care: $50 per week