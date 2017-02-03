Admission: $24.50-$28.50

Door Time: 7:00 PM Show Type: Americana Notes Of Blue We are excited to announce the release of Son Volt's new album, Notes of Blue (Thirty Tigers), on February 17, 2017 (simultaneous release in UK, EU, Australia & New Zealand). The 10 songs on Notes of Blue are inspired by the spirit of the blues, but not the standard blues as most know it. The unique and haunting tunings of Mississippi Fred McDowell, Skip James and Nick Drake were all points of exploration for Farrar for the new collection. The album opens with the country soul of "Promise The World", followed by "Back Against The Wall", a song that could stand alongside the great Son Volt songs of their early albums. However, Notes of Blue reflects the blues as it resides in the folk tradition, but heavily amplified. The primal stomp of "Cherokee St", the frenetic guitar on "Static" and the raw slide in "Sinking Down" exude grit and attitude. Conversely, tracks such as "The Storm" and "Cairo and Southern" seamlessly meld blues with hypnotic melodies that add a unique balance to Notes of Blue. Beginning March 2, Son Volt will be on tour in support of Notes of Blue. The touring lineup will include Andrew Duplantis, Jacob Edwards, Chris Frame, and Mark Spencer. Dates will be announced via the website on November 29 and on sale December 2.