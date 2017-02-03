Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling and Music Festival

Times: Friday 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm; Saturday 9:30 am - 10:00 pm

Admission: Evening, day, and weekend passes available for adults, children, and families, range of $12-$30 adult

SOUNDS OF THE MOUNTAINS, APRIL 28-29, 2017 AT CAMP BETHEL The magic of storytelling and music combine with the peace and beauty of Camp Bethel for the Sounds of the Mountains Festival. Conveniently located 5 miles off I-81 at exit 156, 10 miles north of Roanoke, Camp Bethel offers a refreshing spring setting outside, with a spacious indoor venue for the performers and audience. Donald Davis, Dolores Hydock, Ed Stivender, and Kim Weitkamp are our storytellers for the 2017 event, with After Jack providing music. Special appearance by Back Porch Studio Cloggers. Rain or shine, come for a Friday evening, April 28, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, or for a full Saturday, April 29 beginning at 9:45 am. The best buy is a full weekend pass for both days. Purchase your ticket before March 31 for a discounted price. www.SoundsoftheMountains.org