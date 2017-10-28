Spooky Sprint

Event Information
Join us on Saturday, October 28th, 2017, for Roanoke's premier Halloween 5K fun run to benefit the West End Center for Youth. Costumes are encouraged!
After the race, runners will gather at the picnic shelter where Village Grill will provide FREE food and Parkway Brewery will provide FREE local beer compliments of Ry Hubbard Merrill Lynch Personal Investment Advisory Manager.
Info
Roanoke River Greenway 210 Rivers Edge Section - 210 Reserve Ave. in Roanoke, VA., Roanoke, Virginia View Map