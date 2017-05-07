Spring Bling 2017

to Google Calendar - Spring Bling 2017 - 2017-05-07 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Bling 2017 - 2017-05-07 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Bling 2017 - 2017-05-07 12:30:00 iCalendar - Spring Bling 2017 - 2017-05-07 12:30:00

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia

Spring Bling is a Champagne Brunch, Silent Auction and Fashion Show benefiting the West End Center for Youth.

Info

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

540-342-0902 x 1

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Spring Bling 2017 - 2017-05-07 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Bling 2017 - 2017-05-07 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Bling 2017 - 2017-05-07 12:30:00 iCalendar - Spring Bling 2017 - 2017-05-07 12:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook