Spring Dance Concert Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, 8 pm Theatre The Hollins Spring Dance Concert represents a culmination of intense dedication to yearlong research methods and studio practices that have manifested into vibrant dance and performance work. Spring Dance Concert continues the tradition of presenting the newest and most innovative dance works, in dialogue with and expanding upon the rich and diverse histories of modern dance. The program will feature choreographic work by faculty, students, alumnae/i, and visiting guest artists.