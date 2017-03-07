Spring Dance Concert

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Spring Dance Concert Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, 8 pm Theatre The Hollins Spring Dance Concert represents a culmination of intense dedication to yearlong research methods and studio practices that have manifested into vibrant dance and performance work. Spring Dance Concert continues the tradition of presenting the newest and most innovative dance works, in dialogue with and expanding upon the rich and diverse histories of modern dance. The program will feature choreographic work by faculty, students, alumnae/i, and visiting guest artists.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map

(540) 362-6451

