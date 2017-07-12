STEM Tavern at Soaring Ridge

Science Museum of Western Virginia 4412 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

What makes a talk about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) even more entertaining? Why, beer of course!

Join our monthly STEM Tavern that features a fascinating science presentation plus good beer. For each beer sold at STEM Tavern, Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers will make a donation to the Science Museum of Western Virginia! A food truck will also be on hand.

If you are interested in more information about the STEM Tavern programming, you can contact Sarah Van Zele at  svanzele@smwv.org or 540.342.5718.

Join us on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 5:30 pm at Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers (523 Shenandoah Ave.). Talks begin at 6:00 pm!

540.342.5718

