STEM Tavern at Soaring Ridge

What makes a talk about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) even more entertaining? Why, beer of course!

Join our monthly STEM Tavern that features a fascinating science presentation plus good beer. For each beer sold at STEM Tavern, Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers will make a donation to the Science Museum of Western Virginia! A food truck will also be on hand.

If you are interested in more information about the STEM Tavern programming, you can contact Sarah Van Zele at svanzele@smwv.org or 540.342.5718.

Join us on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 5:30 pm at Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers (523 Shenandoah Ave.). Talks begin at 6:00 pm!

September 13: Dr. Valerie S. Banschbach and Yucatán Semester Group “Agriculture, Biodiversity, and Adventure in Yucatán, Mexico: Tales from the Roanoke College Semester Abroad Program”

Valerie and several students will be speaking about their trip abroad, a 3-month long, Spring semester program in the Yucatán region of Mexico studying sustainable agriculture, conservation science and Maya culture.

Dr. Valerie S. Banschbach is a teacher and scholar of conservation ecology, animal behavior, social insects, and agriculture. Valerie is a Professor and the Chair of the Environmental Studies Program at Roanoke College. She has worked in Vermont, Virginia, India, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, and Uganda. The students who participated are Moné Akindele (undecided major), Vera Cameron (Biology), Joey Conroy (Environmental Studies), Taylor Ferebee (Mathematics and Physics), Sebastian Harlow (Art), Julia Mello (Environmental Studies), Megan Pullin (Environmental Studies) and Taryn Thompson (Environmental Studies).