Step Into Mystery presents a “Murder Is Brewing” at Chaos Mountain Brewing

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067

Enter Chaos Mountain Brewing on Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 2:00 PM and the brewery will be as you have never known it. In this themed reality, a murder has been committed and you must find out who did it, how, and why from among the characters. You must find clues, question others, and solve the crime. Along the way, you can bribe or blackmail others to get valuable information. The best answer wins the “Super Sleuth Award.” Vote for your fellow guest who best portrays his/her character. And if you end up with the most money, you can win the “Money Bags Award!” $30 per person includes the mystery event. Food available for purchase from Rick’s Wrap It Up Food Truck and beer available for purchase by Chaos Mountain Brewing. Purchase tickets by cash, check, or credit card at Chaos Mountain Brewing or by calling 540-334-1600.

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co. 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway, Virginia 24067

