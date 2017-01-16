Step Into Mystery presents a “Murder Mystery Evening” at Local Roots Restaurant

Local Roots - A Farm to Table Restaurant 1314 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia

Enter Local Roots Restaurant on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 6:30 PM and the restaurant will be as you have never known it. In this themed reality, a murder has been committed and you must find out who did it, how, and why from among the characters. You must find clues, question others, and solve the crime. Along the way, you can bribe or blackmail others to get valuable information. The best answer wins the “Super Sleuth Award.” Vote for your fellow guest who best portrays his/her character. And if you end up with the most money, you can win the “Money Bags Award!” $48 per person includes the mystery event and farm to table menu by Local Roots. Purchase tickets at the restaurant or by calling 540-206-2610 for reservations.

Info

Local Roots - A Farm to Table Restaurant 1314 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia

Food & Drink

540-206-2610

