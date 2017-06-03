Step Into Mystery & Oddf3llows present a Murder Mystery Evening, Saturday, June 3, 2017, 6:00 PM

Oddf3llows 110A N. Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091

Unlike traditional murder mystery events that use actors, Step into Mystery events offer a truly unique experience at which guests enter another world and become characters themselves for the entirety of the event. You will be given clues, and can question, bribe, or blackmail other guests (with play money) to obtain valuable information as you attempt to solve the crime! There is always a new plot, so no two Step into Mystery events will ever be the same! Ticket price is $35 (includes event and one complimentary drink). Purchase your ticket by calling 540-745-3463 or at the restaurant.

Info

Oddf3llows 110A N. Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091 View Map

Food & Drink

540-745-3463

