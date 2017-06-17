Step Into Mystery presents “Murder on the Mountain” at AmRhein’s Winery, Bent Mt., VA, on Saturday June 17, 2017, 6:00 PM

Unlike traditional murder mystery events that use actors, Step into Mystery events offer a truly unique experience at which guests enter another world and become characters themselves for the entirety of the event. You will be given clues, and can question, bribe, or blackmail other guests (with play money) to obtain valuable information as you attempt to solve the crime! There is always a new plot, so no two Step into Mystery events will ever be the same! Ticket price is $45 (includes event, fruit, cheese, and cracker tray and 1 glass of wine), with tea, coffee, and water also provided. Bring a picnic to enjoy prior to the event if you wish. Purchase your ticket by calling 540-929-4632 or online at amrheins.com.