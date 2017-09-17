Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM

Unlike traditional murder mystery events that use actors, Step into Mystery events offer a truly unique experience at which guests enter another world and become characters themselves for the entirety of the event. You will be given clues, and can question, bribe, or blackmail other guests (with play money) to obtain valuable information as you attempt to solve the crime! There is always a new plot, so no two Step into Mystery events will ever be the same! Ticket price is $40 (includes event and snacks). Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle. Get your tickets by calling 540-473-2979 or purchase at the winery located at 4204 Old Fincastle Rd., Fincastle, VA.