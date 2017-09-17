Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM

to Google Calendar - Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM - 2017-09-17 14:00:00

Virginia Mountain Vineyards 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia

Unlike traditional murder mystery events that use actors, Step into Mystery events offer a truly unique experience at which guests enter another world and become characters themselves for the entirety of the event. You will be given clues, and can question, bribe, or blackmail other guests (with play money) to obtain valuable information as you attempt to solve the crime! There is always a new plot, so no two Step into Mystery events will ever be the same! Ticket price is $40 (includes event and snacks). Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle. Get your tickets by calling 540-473-2979 or purchase at the winery located at 4204 Old Fincastle Rd., Fincastle, VA.

Info
Virginia Mountain Vineyards 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle, Virginia View Map
Food & Drink
540-473-2979
to Google Calendar - Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Step Into Mystery & Virginia Mountain Vineyards present “Sock Hops & Rock ‘N Roll” Murder Mystery Event, Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 PM - 2017-09-17 14:00:00
Contests
Vote For Your Favorite Restaurants Today!
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs