Storybook Science

Science Museum of Western Virginia 4412 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Perfect for your pre-schooler, STORYBOOK SCIENCE features a story time and take-home craft. Storybook Science is held on the first Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m.  This program is free for Science Museum members, and included in the regular museum admission for non-members.

The stories we choose provide a fun, engaging way to experience a variety of STEM topics (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). The crafts provide a chance to explore the topic more directly as well as promoting motor skill practice. We try to include supplemental material to investigate such as tools used by scientists in that field or objects to examine with magnifying glasses or microscopes.

Join the fun on the first Saturday of each month from September through May!

Info
Science Museum of Western Virginia 4412 Electric Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24018
