Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater: “Matinee”

Be transported to a time of grainy, romantic films, where celluloid characters pass through layered interactions in pursuit of love and connection, with Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater (SPDT). The company’s newest work, Matinee, features a spirited young woman on a train, a man at a threadbare bar, a disillusioned housewife with a penchant for old films—these and other characters move in and out of films as realities become blurred and the nature of relationships is explored. Matinee’s cinematic world of movement-theatre imagery journeys into the delicate divide between fantasy and reality. An internationally recognized company founded in 1978 by Stuart Pimsler and co-directed with Suzanne Costello since 1984, SPDT has performed across the U.S. and in Canada, Europe, Israel, Taiwan, Russia, Bermuda, China, and Mexico.
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061