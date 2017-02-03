Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater: “Matinee”

Be transported to a time of grainy, romantic films, where celluloid characters pass through layered interactions in pursuit of love and connection, with Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater (SPDT). The company’s newest work, Matinee, features a spirited young woman on a train, a man at a threadbare bar, a disillusioned housewife with a penchant for old films—these and other characters move in and out of films as realities become blurred and the nature of relationships is explored. Matinee’s cinematic world of movement-theatre imagery journeys into the delicate divide between fantasy and reality. An internationally recognized company founded in 1978 by Stuart Pimsler and co-directed with Suzanne Costello since 1984, SPDT has performed across the U.S. and in Canada, Europe, Israel, Taiwan, Russia, Bermuda, China, and Mexico.