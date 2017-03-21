Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard

to Google Calendar - Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard - 2017-05-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard - 2017-05-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard - 2017-05-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard - 2017-05-07 14:00:00

Botetourt County 1027 Shiloh Drive , Eagle Rock, Virginia 24085

Sunday, May 07, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, May 14, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, May 21, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, May 28, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, June 04, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, June 11, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, June 18, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, June 25, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Come join us at Blue Ridge Vineyard for our Summer Sunday concerts.  Visit our website for more details and lists of bands. Events are rain or shine.  Please feel free to bring a picnic lunch, your friendly, leashed dog, and enjoy the beauty of the music and the scenery.  Bring your own chairs, if you choose.  Calendar of events subject to change.

Info

Botetourt County 1027 Shiloh Drive , Eagle Rock, Virginia 24085

Visit Event Website

(540) 798-7642

to Google Calendar - Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard - 2017-05-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard - 2017-05-07 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard - 2017-05-07 14:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard - 2017-05-07 14:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook