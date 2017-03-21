Summer Sundays at Blue Ridge Vineyard

Sunday, May 07, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, May 14, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, May 21, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, May 28, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, June 04, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, June 11, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, June 18, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Sunday, June 25, 2017 (2:00 PM-5:00 PM)

Come join us at Blue Ridge Vineyard for our Summer Sunday concerts. Visit our website for more details and lists of bands. Events are rain or shine. Please feel free to bring a picnic lunch, your friendly, leashed dog, and enjoy the beauty of the music and the scenery. Bring your own chairs, if you choose. Calendar of events subject to change.