Sunday Tours | Taubman

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Group Intervals: 1pm, 2pm

Come join a 30 minute tour and learn about the Taubman and it's collection and special exhibitions. Your tour guide will share fascinating background information about the artworks, and answer any questions you may have.

$5 for adults, Free for children 15 and younger.

Meet at the bottom of the staircase.

Please note: Weekend tours are drop-in only, and are not eligible for groups of 10 or more. If you would like to bring a group, please contact kking@taubmanmuseum.org, Tours and Visitor Engagement Coordinator, at 540.204.4131 to schedule a tour that fits your group's needs.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
540.204.4131
