David Stewert Wiley, conductor

Join us at Elmwood Park for this concert of movie favorites, spotlighting the music of John Williams! Selections include "Harry's Wondrous World" from Harry Potter; "Yoda's Theme," "Imperial March," and "Main Theme" form Star Wars; plus selections from Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark and much more. Lawn and theater are free and open to the public.