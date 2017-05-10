Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser

This fundraiser is to help raise money for Team Roanoke Redheads, in their quest to raise money for this year's Over The Edge event to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia. Our ultimate goal is $2000, so we appreciate your support in buying tickets for this Paint Nite Fundraiser! If you would like more information, please follow this link: https://amplify.netdonor.net/1961/over-the-edge-2017/6892/roanoke-redheads. Again, thank you for joining us for our fundraiser! Don't forget to arrive early enough so you can have time to eat dinner and support El Toreo for letting us utilize the restaurant space! *Don't drink and drive!*