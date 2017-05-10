Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser - 2017-05-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser - 2017-05-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser - 2017-05-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser - 2017-05-10 19:00:00

El Toreo 6617 Thirlane Road, Roanoke, Virginia

This fundraiser is to help raise money for Team Roanoke Redheads, in their quest to raise money for this year's Over The Edge event to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia. Our ultimate goal is $2000, so we appreciate your support in buying tickets for this Paint Nite Fundraiser! If you would like more information, please follow this link: https://amplify.netdonor.net/1961/over-the-edge-2017/6892/roanoke-redheads. Again, thank you for joining us for our fundraiser! Don't forget to arrive early enough so you can have time to eat dinner and support El Toreo for letting us utilize the restaurant space! *Don't drink and drive!*

Info

El Toreo 6617 Thirlane Road, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

540-676-5078

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser - 2017-05-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser - 2017-05-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser - 2017-05-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Team Roanoke Redheads Paint Nite Fundraiser - 2017-05-10 19:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook