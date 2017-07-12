TEEN BUILD!

This fun and educational camp is for youth who are interested in learning more about the construction trade. Projects will include electricity, plumbing and carpentry. Tuition includes tools and a tool bag for each camper, plus daily snacks/ lunch. Camp will be held at Habitat for Humanity: 3435 Melrose Ave.Roanoke VA 24017. Please contact Gina Dunnavant at 540 344-0747x110 or gina@habitat-roanoke.org with questions or for more details.