Teen Workshop Series: Sculpting

Do you have a knack for working in 3D, or want to get better at it? Are you interested in working on large-scale projects, but don’t have the space at home? Come take our three-day teen sculpting workshop! This experimental workshop will provide you with lots of materials, new, old, recycled, and repurposed, to reinvent and bring your imagination to life. Using sculptural installations on view at the museum as inspiration, you will learn a variety of sculpting techniques and have plenty of time to define your own style. Register Now

$30 members; $45 non-members

Registration is required and available online. Note: This is a 3-part workshop on July 12-14, 2-4pm; the rate covers all 6 hours of instruction and materials.