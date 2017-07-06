Ten-Minute Plays for Teens Thursday, July 6, 6:30 pm Upstairs Studio Theatre A debut of short plays written for and about young adult audiences, by Hollins Playwright’s Lab’s Writing for Young Audiences class, in partnership with Roanoke Children’s Theatre. An exploration of what matters most to today’s teens, this selection is to be conceived of and developed in the first weeks of our summer intensive. A talkback will follow the reading.