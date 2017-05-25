The Art of Emotional and Physical Resiliency for Seniors

How resilient are you? Join us for lunch to learn how to become more physically and emotionally resilient. Our presenters will explore the important steps you can take to maintain your emotional and physical well-being.
Representatives from Carilion's breast care center, home health and hospice teams, audiology, physical therapy, and from the Central and Western Virginia Alzheimer's Association will be on hand to answer your questions.
Vinton War Memorial 814 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179 View Map