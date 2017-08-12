The Black Dog Beach Music Festival welcomes you with Chateau Morrisette wine tastings; sales by the glass or bottle; beers on tap; food, art, and craft vendors; and of course an afternoon of beach music to get you and your friends moving!

Steve Owens and Summertime open the festival, with the Dancing Chicken Band at mid-day, with headliners the Entertainers.

Adult Admission tickets will be sold at the gate for $30. Advanced ticket sales end at 4:45PM on Friday, August 11. Tickets sold after this time will be gate price.

Admission includes tastings through the afternoon, on site parking, and entertainment. Gates open at 11a. Music begins at noon and continues until 5p. Seating and sunscreen recommended. Canopies welcome in designated areas behind the dance lawn. Well behaved dogs on a leash are welcome. No refunds - the beach music happens rain or shine! Wagon shuttle between the winery and the festival field will begin at 12:30p and run approximately every half hour. Look for signs to 'board shuttle here'.

YOUR TICKET WILL BE EMAILED - YOU MUST PRINT THE TICKET AND BRING IT WITH YOU TO THE GATE TO BE ADMITTED. NOTHING WILL BE MAILED TO YOU! When ordering online, please ignore the Shipping choices - you will only receive emailed tickets.

Children under 12 admitted free with paid adult admission. Discounted ticket for designated drivers and young adults.