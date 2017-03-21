Friday, May 05, 2017 - Saturday, May 06, 2017 (6:30 AM-5:00 PM)

Friday, May 12, 2017 - Saturday, May 13, 2017 (6:30 AM-5:00 PM)

Friday, May 19, 2017 - Saturday, May 20, 2017 (6:30 AM-5:00 PM)

Friday, May 26, 2017 - Saturday, May 27, 2017 (6:30 AM-5:00 PM)

Brothers Tim and Wally who own Pickers Paradise Antique Store decided to open the flea market on their inherited 12 acre family farm. They are located near Interstate 81 at exits 162 and 167. Whichever exit you take, just head through the Town of Buchanan to the Flea Market.

The Buchanan Flea Market opened in July, 2016. There are 500 seller lot spaces. The seller spaces rent for $10 for as much space as you need.

The flea market is open each Friday and Saturday from 6:30 AM to 5:00, weather permitting.

Parking and admission are free!