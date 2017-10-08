THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Shaftman Performance Hall Ticket Prices: Bronze - $20 Silver - $25 Gold - $30

“[We want] to make people become a part of the whole thing by dancing along, singing, picking the songs and generally coming out of their shells” - Lech Wierzynski, The California Honeydrops The California Honeydrops don’t just play music — they throw parties. Led by dynamic vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Lech Wierzynski, and drawing on diverse musical influences from Bay Area R&B, funk, Southern soul, Delta blues, and New Orleans second-line, the Honeydrops have taken the party all over the world: on nine European tours, featured slots at such premier festivals as Monterey Jazz, High Sierra, and Outside Lands, and recent performances supporting B.B. King, Dr. John, Buddy Guy, and Allen Toussaint.

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
