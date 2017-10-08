Shaftman Performance Hall Ticket Prices: Bronze - $20 Silver - $25 Gold - $30

“[We want] to make people become a part of the whole thing by dancing along, singing, picking the songs and generally coming out of their shells” - Lech Wierzynski, The California Honeydrops The California Honeydrops don’t just play music — they throw parties. Led by dynamic vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Lech Wierzynski, and drawing on diverse musical influences from Bay Area R&B, funk, Southern soul, Delta blues, and New Orleans second-line, the Honeydrops have taken the party all over the world: on nine European tours, featured slots at such premier festivals as Monterey Jazz, High Sierra, and Outside Lands, and recent performances supporting B.B. King, Dr. John, Buddy Guy, and Allen Toussaint.