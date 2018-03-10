The Creation

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

John Hugo, chorus master

Amy Cofield, soprano

Brian Thorset, tenor

Wayne Kompelien, baritone

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Chorus

F.J. Haydn The Creation

In a season filled with dramatic music, David Stewart Wiley conducts over 200 instrumental and choral musicians in Franz Joseph Haydn's magnum opus, The Creation. This labor of love, performed in English, is considered Haydn's most profound work where we hear the lion roar, the wind blow and feel the warmth of the shining sun on the newly formed earth - an inspiring concert as part of another thrilling season!

