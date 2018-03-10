David Stewart Wiley, conductor
John Hugo, chorus master
Amy Cofield, soprano
Brian Thorset, tenor
Wayne Kompelien, baritone
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Chorus
F.J. Haydn The Creation
In a season filled with dramatic music, David Stewart Wiley conducts over 200 instrumental and choral musicians in Franz Joseph Haydn's magnum opus, The Creation. This labor of love, performed in English, is considered Haydn's most profound work where we hear the lion roar, the wind blow and feel the warmth of the shining sun on the newly formed earth - an inspiring concert as part of another thrilling season!