The Crooked Road: Mountains of Music Homecoming: Floyd Radio Show, On the Road

Admission: $15 general admission, $5 students with ID and children 18 and under

Come one, come all, as the Floyd Radio Show, now in its sixth season, hits the road for Blacksburg for the first time! Each month the Floyd Country Store in Floyd, Virginia, produces a new show in this old-timey variety show format. Each program features guest hosts, and the finest musical acts from around the region; from storytelling banjo players to flatpicking guitarists to gospel choirs and hard-driving string bands; original radio plays and comedy bits; ads, jingles, and more. Don’t miss this chance to be part of the live studio audience! For more information, visitfloydradioshow.com and floydcountrystore.com.