The Crooked Road: Mountains of Music Homecoming, The Stanley Brothers Legacy

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

Admission: $25 general admission, $10 students with ID and children 18 and under

Featuring Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys with special guests Ricky Skaggs and Larry Sparks The Crooked Road leads to the Moss Arts Center with this spectacular celebration of heritage music uniting three bluegrass greats to honor the legacy of the Stanley Brothers and their Clinch Mountain Boys. With the passing of Dr. Ralph Stanley in 2016, his son Ralph II now carries the torch of this influential music family. Bluegrass legends Larry Sparks and Ricky Skaggs were deeply imprinted by the Stanley sound when they performed as Clinch Mountain Boys early in their careers and will join Ralph II to perform the songs that have profoundly shaped traditional bluegrass music.

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall , Roanoke, Virginia 24061

(540) 231-5300

