This event is based on the idea that you either like things made of pumpkin, or you're wrong!

The Great Pumpkin Smash is here! Enjoy fall food, pumpkin brews, live music and of course, the smashing of the great pumpkin! If you surround yourself with pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie candles and carved pumpkins in October, this event is for you!

NEW this year: The Northwest TrueValue Kids Pumpkin Smashing area and kids zone!

There are other pumpkin festivals in and around Roanoke...but nothing focusing on pumpkin foods and beers. Your event has arrived.

Adults are $5-Kids 12 and under are FREE!

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have a designated smoking area at the venue.

The box office opens on site at 10:45am. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. We will also have tables and chairs set up for this festival and some tents for shaded areas.