Attic Productions presents "The Mousetrap". Which of the strangers stranded in an English guesthouse is a murderer? Trapped during a snowstorm, everyone has a secret and everyone is a suspect. Agatha Christie's expert hand at spinning a mysterious tale has made this the longest running show in history. May 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27. Evening Performances start at 7:30, Saturday Matinees start at 2:30. Reduced Rate for 18 years & under and for groups of 10 or more is $10.00. Call the Attic Productions box office for reservations.