The Roanoker: 611 Excursion Steams Through Roanoke

Times: Excursion: 6:00AM-8:00PM, Roanoke Arrival & Departure: 12:30PM-3:00PM

Admission: Viewing from Roanoke: free, To ride this excursion: $169-$549

The famous 611 is coming to town! View the historic Norfolk & Western 611 Steam Locomotive as The Roanoker excursion arrives in Roanoke, Virginia from Greensboro, North Carolina. Don't miss the opportunity to catch this fully steam operated train as it approaches and then departs the Star City of the South! At 12:30 PM excursion passengers will exit the train behind the former passenger station that now houses the O. Winston Link Museum and Roanoke Valley Visitor Information Center. Then at 3:00 PM passengers will re-board for departure. During this 2.5 hour window spectators will be able witness this mechanical marvel up close and personal. Find your place along the tracks to catch a glimpse of this magnificent train as she rolls through Roanoke once again! INFORMATION ABOUT RIDING THE ROANOKER: This full day round trip follows the old Southern Railway mainline north from Greensboro almost to Altavista where we run over the old Virginia Railway line to Roanoke. We depart from historic Greensboro, the location of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse during the Revolutionary War. We will follow the old Virginian mainline to Vinton. Along the way you will see portions of Leesville and Smith Mountain Lakes, built as a pumped storage impoundment project to create electricity for American Electric Power. We turn right at Vinton on the connector to the old N&W and come in just east of Furnace Crossing and the Roanoke Shops. As we arrive in Roanoke, we’ll pass the famous N&W East End Shops where the 611 and her thirteen sisters were built. During your layover in Roanoke, antique buses from the Commonwealth Coach and Trolley Museum will take you right into the famous City Market where there are many restaurants and shops to visit. The buses will shuttle during your entire time in the Star City, and will be making stops at the Virginia Museum of Transportation—the home of the 611 and other great examples of N&W steam. Take the time to enjoy other Roanoke attractions, such as the O. Winston Link Museum. Enjoy a stroll on the Railwalk along the NS Mainline before reboarding for your return trip to Greensboro.