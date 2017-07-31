The Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia

Our 2017 show will be on Monday, July 31st, at the Salem Stadium. Gates will open at 5pm; the first corps will take the field at 7pm.
Tickets are on sale now!!
Visit CrownTICKETS or call 1-888-547-6478
Six amazing corps will appear this year:
- Boston Crusaders – Boston, MA
- Carolina Crown – Ft. Mill, SC
- Jersey Surf – Camden County, NJ
- Madison Scouts – Madison, WI
- Pioneer – Milwaukee, WI
- Spirit of Atlanta – Atlanta, GA
Info
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map