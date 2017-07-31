The Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Our 2017 show will be on Monday, July 31st, at the Salem Stadium.  Gates will open at 5pm; the first corps will take the field at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now!!

Visit CrownTICKETS or call 1-888-547-6478

Six amazing corps will appear this year:

  • Boston Crusaders – Boston, MA
  • Carolina Crown – Ft. Mill, SC
  • Jersey Surf – Camden County, NJ
  • Madison Scouts – Madison, WI
  • Pioneer – Milwaukee, WI
  • Spirit of Atlanta – Atlanta, GA
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

540-547-6478

