The Wine Trail of Botetourt County Annual Summer Concert Series at Fincastle Vineyard & Winery

Join us for The 7th Annual Summer Concert Series along The Wine Trail of Botetourt County. The series will consist of three events, held at each of our wineries and will feature music you can enjoy, food to indulge and award-winning wines to savor. The series will begin on Saturday, May 20th at Fincastle Vineyard & Winery with Beggars' Circus performing. The series will then travel to Virginia Mountain Vineyards on Saturday, June 17th with music from True Cadence. The third and final concert of the series will be enjoyed at Blue Ridge Vineyard, date and band to be announced. Bring your chairs, blankets, picnics, but most importantly, bring yourselves out to these great events happening in the beautiful Alleghany and Blue Ridge Mountains of Botetourt County.