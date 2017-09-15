Third Eye Blind - Budweiser Summer Series

Elmwood Park Roanoke, Virginia

Gates Open: 7:30pm

Show Starts: 9:00pm

Pre-Party starting at 5:00pm will be at First Fridays on Franklin Rd outside of Elmwood Park! $5 admission and music from The Stranger – Billy Joel Tribute Band. Show your First Fridays wrist band and get $5 off your Third Eye Blind ticket at the gate.

Tickets - $35 per person (plus applicable fees), children 6 and under are free

VIP tables of 8 are $600 - includes Admission, Meet and Greet, 1 drink ticket per person, and a $10 food voucher per person.

Info
Elmwood Park Roanoke, Virginia
