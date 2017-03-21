Third Friday's Block Party in May

Rediscover life in small town America. Join us on the third Friday of each month May 19th, June 16th, July 21st, August 18th and September 15th in downtown Buchanan.

Step back in time to an earlier era when life moved slower and life was simpler. Folks still drive in to Town from the surrounding countryside on these Friday evenings to catch up with friends and family as well as shop and dine in one of the restaurants then take in a picture show in the historic Buchanan Theatre.

Stroll through dozens of antique autos lining Main Street. Take advantage of extended hours offered by our downtown shops and restaurants. Downtowns businesses offer everything from antiques & art to collectibles, produce and plants for your garden and flower beds, canoeing & river supplies and, so much more. Local restaurants offer Burgers & Fries, and, Good Old-Fashioned Southern Cooking, pizza and original bistro specials.

See what local vendors and Civic Organizations are offering at the Community Market Booths, enjoy music floating through the air, or, enjoy an old fashioned ice cream cone as you stroll Main Street.

Get off the beaten path to discover life moving at a slower pace, Buchanan, Virginia.