Third Thursday: Heirlooms & Antiques

$8 General Public | Members Free

We know you've always wanted to be on Antiques Road Show and find out that the little table in your living room is a million dollar antique. While we can't quite give you that experience, we can introduce you to Richard Patch of Astonish Antique Restoration. Mr. Patch will be on site to speak to us about techniques on how to tell the age and the meaning of some markings you may find on antique pieces. While your little table might not be worth a million dollars, it just might tell you an interesting story! Come and let Mr. Patch give you the tools to discover that story!