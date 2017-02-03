Thomas Jefferson Craft Beer Tasting Saturday, April 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Join Poplar Forest for an afternoon dedicated to the pursuit of happiness and the enjoyment of one of Mr. Jefferson’s favorite beverages at the fourth annual Thomas Jefferson Craft Beer Tasting. Discover new brews from more than dozen local and regional craft breweries and cideries. Pair your pints with local food, shop for works by local artisans and vendors, and enjoy performances by local musicians on Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn. New in 2017: Experience VIP hospitality during the tasting festival. VIP ticket holders will enjoy access to a private ten on the rooftop of the villa’s service wing and will also receive 20 festival tastings plus an exclusive tasting of specialty brews from Blue Mountain Brewery, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more! The Thomas Jefferson Craft Beer Tasting is held on the south lawn of the Poplar Forest plantation, rain or shine. Because this is an adult event, there are no children’s activities scheduled. Outside food and drink are not allowed. Guests are invited to tour Jefferson’s cherished octagonal villa at a discounted rate. VIP tickets are $125 per person or $225 per couple. Tickets for 20 tastings are $30 in advance and $35 at the door; tickets for 10 tastings for $25 are available at the door; tickets for 10 additional tastings can also be purchased for $10 the day of the event. Must be 21 or older; ID is required. Non-tasting tickets are available for $10.