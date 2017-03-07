Tinker Mountain Writers' Workshop

Fuel your passion and transform your writing during your one-week experience in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. We gather some of the best writers — and teachers of writing — in the country. They mentor small, week-long workshops where you can hone your craft and take your work to the next level.
Develop your skills and discover your full potential as a creative writer and see why other writers return again and again.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map