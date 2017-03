See country music superstar Trace Adkins! Opening act featuring Jordan Ragar.

Admission : Reserved Seat Ticket - $49.50, $39.50, $30.50, Preferred Parking - $5.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.Ticketmaster.com