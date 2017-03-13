Under The Streetlamp

Google Calendar - Under The Streetlamp - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Under The Streetlamp - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Under The Streetlamp - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Under The Streetlamp - 2017-05-20 19:00:00

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Rockin' Round The Clock with Under The Streetlamp UNDER THE STREETLAMP will perform an electrifying evening of classic hits from the American radio songbook. Exuding the irresistible rapport of a modern day Rat Pack, the quartet - featuring recent leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys - delivers an evening of unforgettable entertainment. You'll hear Doo-Wop, Mowtown, old time Rock 'n Roll, and all of your favorite songs from The Drifters, The Beatles, and a "show-stopping" salute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons! Saturday, May 20: 7:00 pm Admission: Reserved Seat Ticket - $58.00, $48.00, $38.00 Preferred Parking - $5.00 Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6 pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2 pm), by phone at 800-745-3000, and at www.Ticketmaster.com

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map

Visit Event Website

(540) 375-3004

Google Calendar - Under The Streetlamp - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Under The Streetlamp - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Under The Streetlamp - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Under The Streetlamp - 2017-05-20 19:00:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook