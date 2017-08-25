VIR Hosts Michelin GT Challenge

What better way to spend one of the last weekends of summer than at the racetrack? Come on out to the VIRginia International Raceway, Aug. 25 to 27, for the Michelin GT Challenge IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, America’s premier sports car championship.

VIR is excited to be the only all GT event on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule. This unique positioning allows spectators to identify with cars they see every day, competing on one of Car and Driver’s top six road courses.

Experience testing, qualifying, Made on Michelin hot laps, driver autograph sessions, team chats, tech talks, VIR kart track, Oak Tree Tavern, spa and more! There will even be car corrals with the option to purchase the Corvette Car Corral package, which includes general admission, corral parking and access to the hospitality tent.

Guests can come for a single day, multiple days throughout the weekend or even camp onsite on the expansive countryside property located at the border of Virginia and North Carolina – just a short drive from Raleigh, Greensboro, Richmond and Roanoke.

VIR is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities, such as lodging, dining, a spa, an exclusive driver’s club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more.

Advanced tickets for the Pirelli World Challenge weekend are $40 for Friday-only, $45 for Saturday-only, $55 for Sunday-only, $65 for a two-day Saturday and Sunday ticket, and $75 for a three-day ticket. All tickets will be an additional $10 if purchased at the gate. Children 16 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult and parking is also free. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com.