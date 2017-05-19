VIRginia International Raceway Hosts HyperFest

The biggest automotive event on the East Coast is here. Get behind the wheel of your own car at HyperFest, “the Automotive Amusement Park,” annual motorsports festival at VIRginia International Raceway, May 19 to 20.

The event features road racing, drifting, demos and competitions, car shows, hyper-drives and ride-alongs, live music, games, contests and much more. There’s something for everyone at HyperFest.

HyperFest’s USDrift PRO/AM competition is currently the longest, continually running drifting competition in North America – you definitely won’t want to miss out. Guests can come for a single day, both days or even camp onsite on the expansive countryside property located at the border of Virginia and North Carolina – just a short drive from Roanoke.

VIR is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities, such as lodging, dining, a spa, an exclusive driver’s club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more.

Advanced tickets for HyperFest are $20 for Saturday-only and $30 for a two-day Friday/Saturday ticket. All tickets will be an additional $5 when purchased at the gate. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult and parking is also free. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com.