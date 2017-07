David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Akemi Takayama, violin

Vivaldi The Four Seasons

Copland Appalachian Spring

In a joyous celebration of anticipated spring, concert-master Akemi Takayama performs one of Vivaldi's most beloved works. The music blossoms as the violin bursts forth in the imaginative Four Seasons. The concert concludes with Copland's inspired music for ballet, Appalachian Spring in its original instrumentation.