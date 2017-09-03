Waller's: LIVE Music with Willy Nilly!

to Google Calendar - Waller's: LIVE Music with Willy Nilly! - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Waller's: LIVE Music with Willy Nilly! - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Waller's: LIVE Music with Willy Nilly! - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Waller's: LIVE Music with Willy Nilly! - 2017-09-03 14:00:00

Waller's 1617A Crystal Shores Dr , Moneta, Virginia 24121

Sunday Funday at Waller's!  It's a Jamy-Rock-Folky thing when Willy Nilly takes the stage!  Did someone say 50¢ shrimp?  We've got that too, starting at 11AM until they are gone!

Info
Waller's 1617A Crystal Shores Dr , Moneta, Virginia 24121
540-297-0055
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Waller's: LIVE Music with Willy Nilly! - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Waller's: LIVE Music with Willy Nilly! - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Waller's: LIVE Music with Willy Nilly! - 2017-09-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Waller's: LIVE Music with Willy Nilly! - 2017-09-03 14:00:00
Contests
Vote For Your Favorite Restaurants Today!
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook

Our Blogs