If These Walls Could Talk

Have you ever wondered what it is like to step into a counselor's office and know the impact Family Service has on our neighbors across the Roanoke Valley? We invite you and a friend or colleague to join us for a virtual tour of the agency history and services, and hear from clients about how counseling has given them hope for a happier, healthier future.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley serves more than 4,000 families a year, and has been strengthening families, healing trauma, and restoring hope for 114 years. Those benefiting from counseling and prevention services at Family Service range from children to older adults, from couples to families, and from abuse survivors to those suffering the loss of a loved one. Learn more at www.fsrv.org.