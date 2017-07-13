Where in the World?!?

Admission: $15 for members/$20 for non-members

Travel the world using the animals at Mill Mountain Zoo! Child and caregiver will follow clues on a scavenger hunt around the zoo as they learn fun facts about the animals, including where they come from. As parent and child travel the globe, they can stamp each country they visit in a special passport they make at the start of the program. This program is for 4-6 year olds to attend with a caregiver. Member: $15 for one child and one caregiver Non-Member: $20 for one child and one caregiver $5 for each additional child attending with a caregiver Visit our online store for tickets. https://squareup.com/market/mmzoo