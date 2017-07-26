Willy Wonka Jr.

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. follows candy maker Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. MMT’s version puts young actors in the spotlight, singing memorable songs including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candyman,” “ I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” “ Oompa-Loompa,” and “I Want it Now.”

For tickets call 540-342-5740, or visit millmountain.org

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia View Map

