Yoga at the Taubman

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Relax, recharge and find your moment of zen with local artist, instructor and all around guru Bonny Branch! 

Yoga is offered in the Museum's atrium every Monday from 12:30 to1:30 pm (unless otherwise noted). 

Register for 4 sessions and receive the 5th one free!

Please note that the Museum is not open to the public on Mondays. You may enter the Museum for class via the security entrance at the rear of the building on Norfolk Avenue.

