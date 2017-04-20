Young at Art

to Google Calendar - Young at Art - 2017-04-20 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young at Art - 2017-04-20 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young at Art - 2017-04-20 10:30:00 iCalendar - Young at Art - 2017-04-20 10:30:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Ages 2-5 (Siblings Welcome)

Discover new ways of introducing art to your pre-school age child. Hear a story or do an activity in the galleries and continue your experience by creating a piece of art in Art Venture.

Ask about our NEW punch card!  Get 10 classes for the price of 9!

Siblings are welcome.

Please note that children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Member Children: Free

Non-member Children: $5

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Young at Art - 2017-04-20 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young at Art - 2017-04-20 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young at Art - 2017-04-20 10:30:00 iCalendar - Young at Art - 2017-04-20 10:30:00

Contests
FREE E-Newsletter
Subscribe to The Roanoker!
Like us on Facebook!
The Menu: Roanoke's Best Restaurant Guide
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Blue Ridge Country
Life Outside magazine
bridebook